Floyd E. Ridenour Obituary
Floyd E. Ridenour

York - Floyd E. Ridenour, 74, leaves behind his newly married wife whom he loved very much Diane J. Seaburg-Ridenour. He was preceded in death by his loving first wife Dreama Ridenour.

He was born July 20, 1944 in Baltimore, MD. to the late John and Josephine Ridenour.

Including his wife Diane, Floyd is also survived by a step daughter whom he loved very much Stephanie Seaburg and by his son Floyd E. Ridenour, Jr. and his wife Jamie, a sister in law Debra Biscoe and her husband Leon, close friends Charlie and Diane Benjamin and many other family members and close friends.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Caring Hospice Services 101 Good Drive 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses Jennifer and Antoinette from hospice for the excellent care of Floyd.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019
