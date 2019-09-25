Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bermudian Church of The Brethren
279 Bermudian Church Rd
East Berlin, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bermudian Church of The Brethren
279 Bermudian Church Rd
East Berlin, PA
Floyd M. Swope


1939 - 2019
Floyd M. Swope Obituary
Floyd M. Swope

East Berlin - Floyd M. Swope, 80, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joyce M. (Gruver) Swope, who died June 1, 2008, and the late June Krouse who died December 18, 2015.

Floyd was born July 10, 1939, in East Berlin, the son of the late Luther R. and Sadie M. (Copenhaver) Swope.

Floyd was the owner of Swope's Salvage and Recycling and he also owned a sprint car team for more than 25 years. He was a member of the East Berlin V.F.W., and the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, and he was an honorary member of the York County Racing Club. Floyd was a hard worker, and enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching Fox News.

Floyd is survived by his children, Sharon L. Kunkle and husband Randy of Dover, Donna L. Swope of York, Jeffrey W. Swope and his wife Denise of Dover, Shonna L. Swope of Albany, GA, and Sonya M. Gettys and her husband Richard of East Berlin, five grandchildren, Randy Kunkle, Jr, Jessica Waugh, Amanda Coble, Athena Bentz and David Noel, six great grandchildren, Audra Waugh, Kai Gohn, Brody Bentz, Leilani Noel, Malaya Gohn and Lennix Noel, and a sister, Lorraine Bolden of Hanover. He was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Frank and Clint Swope, and two sisters, Anna Becker and Nelda Teal.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 AM, at Bermudian Church of The Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd, East Berlin, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday, from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the MMIHS Foundation, 7401 Pinehurst Ct, St. Paul, MN 55115 or at www.mmihs.org or to the York County Racing Club Injured Drivers Fund. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
