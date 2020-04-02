|
Floyd Owen Dell
Seven Valleys - Floyd "Skip" Owen Dell of Springfield Twp. York County died at home under the care of family following several years of illness. He was taken by the hand, by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from this world to the Glory of God. He was the husband of the late Loretta J. (Day) Dell.
Born in Bentley Springs, Baltimore County, MD on March 4, 1934 to David E. and Ruth E. (Wilson) Dell, Floyd was one of nine children and part of the 18 children who made up the Dell and Herbert families. He was one of the original and true "Bentley Boys."
In 1951, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy serving at sea aboard the aircraft carriers, USS Coral Gulf, Coral Sea, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Yorktowne. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge and returning to York Co., he began a proud 40-year career with AMP, Inc. working as a tool and die maker in the engineering machine building division retiring as a supervisor lead person.
Some of his greatest joys in life were spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing in the "wilds of PA." You could often find him fishing in Little Pine Creek and hunting in the mountains of Waterville, English Center, and Shaw Mountain. Hearing the sound of the elk bugle in Sept. brought joy to him. With his wife they enjoyed camping at Little Pine State Park and Happy Acres. During the last 17 years he camped at Lost Acres, Haneyville, Clinton Co. Another joy was driving the gravel state forest roads for day trips. Other pastimes included gardening, minor and major auto repairs, which he continued through the age of 83. He did his own oil changes, tire exchanges, and major engine overhauls. His grandchildren would proclaim "Papa can fix anything."
In the early 1970's he served on the troop committee and chairman for Troop 48 Glen Rock. He taught knot tying and managed the troop's mess tent on camping trips. He showed the scouts how to cook chip beef gravy and dutch oven beef stew. Seeing his son and grandson earn the rank of Eagle Scout made him very proud. Memberships include Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, Amp Nimrods, AMPRA Retiree Assoc., Izaak Walton League, the National Rifle Assoc. and the Kingsdale Antique Engine Club.
Family was very important to Floyd and he is survived by a son, Brian K. Dell (Cynthia Stabley) and daughter Lori E. Harman (Steve), 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, five brothers and sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who unselfishly cared for Floyd over the years. Including Dr. Richard Kurz OSS, Dr. Daniel Ekaha and Jia Joyce Conway of Cancer Care Associates, and Sandy Brown and Darlene Copenheaver of Hospice & Community Care, and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Choir Home visitation team, as well as his pastors, Ed Robbins, George Schneider, Douglas DeStephano, Steven Schmuck.
A private graveside interment service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery on Friday April 3, 2020 with Rev. Douglas DeStephano presiding. A memorial and celebratory service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, Cancer Patient Help Fund c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401 (memo for Leukemia care) or Zion Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church 49 Hanover St, Glen Rock, PA 17327 (memo for Choir).
Geiple Funeral Home 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at Geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020