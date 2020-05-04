Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Floyd Ralph Bistline

Floyd Ralph Bistline

York, PA - Floyd Ralph Bistline, 75 of York, PA, died at Normandie Ridge on April 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Connie Lee (Smith) Bistline.

Born March 22, 1945 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel and Gladys (Drumgold) Bistline.

Floyd retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Operating Engineer for IUOE Local 542.

He was a longtime member of the Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society at Muddy Creek Forks, in Airville, PA.

Floyd is survived by two daughters, Lori L. Hays of York and Amanda M. Bistline of Etters, a son Samuel R. Bistline of Mechanicsburg and a granddaughter, Brittany S. Hays of York.

A private family graveside service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Floyd's memory may be made to the Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society, P. O. Box 2262, York, PA 17405.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020
