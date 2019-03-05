|
Forrest A. Rutzebeck
Crystal River, FL - Forrest A Rutzebeck, age 89, of Crystal River, FL, passed away March 1, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Forrest was born on January 19, 1930 in Kirby, TX to Jorge and Nellie (Bailey) Rutzebeck. Forrest moved to Citrus County 33 years ago from New Freedom, PA. He was a retired Engineer and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Survived by his wife, Kathleen Pearl (Phillips) Rutzebeck; three sons, Steven and his wife Sharon Rutzebeck, Michael and his wife Pam Rutzebeck and Norman and is wife Jennie Rutzebeck; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
Family will be receiving friends at the Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom, PA on Saturday, March 9th from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the West Liberty United Methodist Cemetery in White Hall, MD. Out of state arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Florida.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019