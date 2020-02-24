Resources
Frances D. "Chi Chi" Trout

Frances D. "Chi Chi" Trout Obituary
York - Frances D. "Chi Chi" (Grignano) Trout, 85, peacefully entered into heavenly rest on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late George M. Trout, Sr. She always believed it was a "dream come true" to be his wife.

Mrs. Trout was born November 7,1934, in York, a daughter to Joseph and Dorothy (LoBianco) Grignano. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Church, and employed by the BonTon Shoe department for over 20 years. Chi Chi was deeply devoted to her family and friends. She was a loving, kind, caring, generous person with a ready smile and desire to help. She was a good person to have on your side for any reason. Her joy was being with family. Her greatest passions were painting and gardening. Working in her yard, she always said "was my happy place."

Chi Chi is survived by her children: Beth L. Trout-Landen and her husband, Rev. Dr. Ted, Jason M. Trout and his wife, Beth Marie, Lisa H. Perry and her husband, Steve, Gretchen D. Dasher, George M. Trout, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Carly Trout. Her youngest son, Matthew J. Trout, preceded her in death in 2019; 12 grandchildren and step grandchildren,19 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren, 3 great great step grandchildren; a sister, Anna Bentivegna, brother, Innocenzio Grignano and his wife Barb, brother-in-law, Richard B. Trout and his wife Marjorie, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Sciortino and Marjorie Hock, and brother, Anthony Grignano.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home or Martin Memorial Library.

Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Friday, and 10-11am Saturday at St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at the church at 11am, with Rev. Steve Fernandes, OFM as celebrant. Burial will follow the mass at Holy Savior Cemetery.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
