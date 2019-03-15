Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Reever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Reever


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances E. Reever Obituary
Frances E. Reever

York - Frances E. Reever, 71, of York passed away March 12, 2019 at York Hospital. Born January 28, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jane (Price) Lehigh.

Frances retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was a 1965 graduate of Northeastern Senior High School. Fran enjoyed spending precious time with her family and friends, especially the Chatterbox Chix, in Sea Isle City, N.J.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey E. Sequino of York; son, Anthony A. Reever of Phoenixville; 4 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Clarence "Sonny" Lehigh of Indiana, Walter "Bud" Lehigh, Jr. of Illinois; and Harry "Skip" Lehigh of California; and a sister, Cherryl Hess of Lancaster.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Pastor John Bell officiating. A viewing will be held Monday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now