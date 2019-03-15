|
|
Frances E. Reever
York - Frances E. Reever, 71, of York passed away March 12, 2019 at York Hospital. Born January 28, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jane (Price) Lehigh.
Frances retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was a 1965 graduate of Northeastern Senior High School. Fran enjoyed spending precious time with her family and friends, especially the Chatterbox Chix, in Sea Isle City, N.J.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey E. Sequino of York; son, Anthony A. Reever of Phoenixville; 4 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Clarence "Sonny" Lehigh of Indiana, Walter "Bud" Lehigh, Jr. of Illinois; and Harry "Skip" Lehigh of California; and a sister, Cherryl Hess of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Pastor John Bell officiating. A viewing will be held Monday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019