|
|
Frances E. Welsh
York - Frances E. Welsh, 93 of York, PA, passed away April 14, 2019 at Spirit Trust, UTZ Village, Hanover, PA.
She was the wife of R. Philip B. Welsh to whom she was married 72 years. Mr. Welsh passed away April 29, 2017.
Born March 2, 1926, in York, she was the daughter of the late Roy G. and Beulah (Zeigler) Snyder.
Mrs. Welsh was a 1944 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Years following school she worked at the Chic Millinery Store, Bear's Department Store, Christian Book Store, Dental Assistant to Dr. George Kirschner and Dr. Rubenstine, bookkeeper for Elton D. Kohr's Frozen Custard and Orangeade.
She was a 50 year member of Messiah United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Women where she served as financial secretary for 10 years. She also served as a secretary for AARP Chapter 24, and for Friendly Neighbors seniors group for Messiah United Methodist and St. Peter's Lutheran Churches. She was a member of the ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna VFW Post 2493 in Mount Wolf.
When she became a resident at Kelly Manor she was a member of the activities committee and enjoyed working as a volunteer for the Lutheran Social Services.
She is survived by a son, Douglas E. Welsh and wife Joan (Sellers) Welsh of Millsboro, DE and a daughter, Carole D. (Welsh) Pefley and husband Pete Pefley of Chambersburg, PA. Three grandchildren, Christopher M. Welsh, Pasadena, MD, Jennifer E. (Welsh) LaPointe and husband, Maurice LaPointe, West Friendship, MD, Ronald S. Thomas, Cambridge, MD. Five great-grandchildren, Lauren E. and Andrew L. LaPointe, and Adison L., Austin G. and Aspen R. Thomas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Deborah Louise Welsh.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York, PA. Pastor Robert (Bob) Vizthum officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver Street, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019