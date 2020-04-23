|
|
Frances Guynn
York - Frances A. Guynn, 83, of York, died on April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Fulton, NY on April 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys (Hutchinson) Burnard. She was the wife of the late Arnold F. Guynn, Jr.
She retired from Maple Donuts and enjoyed thrift shopping, yard sales, word search puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered at the Manna Food Pantry.
Frances is survived by her children Rebecca McKinney, Arnold Guynn, III and wife Cheri, Robert Guynn, Sr. and wife Michelle, Russell Guynn and wife Christina, 23 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, her siblings Henry, Kenneth and Betty. She was preceded in death by a son Raymond Burnard and siblings William, Bobby, George, Donny, Delores and Mary. A special thank you to granddaughter, Jessica Powell, for taking such good care of grandma.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020