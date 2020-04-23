Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Guynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Guynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Guynn Obituary
Frances Guynn

York - Frances A. Guynn, 83, of York, died on April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Fulton, NY on April 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys (Hutchinson) Burnard. She was the wife of the late Arnold F. Guynn, Jr.

She retired from Maple Donuts and enjoyed thrift shopping, yard sales, word search puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered at the Manna Food Pantry.

Frances is survived by her children Rebecca McKinney, Arnold Guynn, III and wife Cheri, Robert Guynn, Sr. and wife Michelle, Russell Guynn and wife Christina, 23 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, her siblings Henry, Kenneth and Betty. She was preceded in death by a son Raymond Burnard and siblings William, Bobby, George, Donny, Delores and Mary. A special thank you to granddaughter, Jessica Powell, for taking such good care of grandma.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -