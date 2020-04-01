Resources
Frances (Drawbaugh) Hake

Frances (Drawbaugh) Hake Obituary
Frances (Drawbaugh) Hake

Frances (Drawbaugh) Hake, 84, died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in East York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Zelma (Zeigler) Drawbaugh. She was the loving wife to the late Glenn Hake for 64 years.

Frances was a member of the Church of the Open Door where she was very involved in church activities. She enjoyed helping others and loved to cook. She and her family enjoyed the annual Crab Fest and trips to Raystown Lake. Most of all Frances cherished spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generous nature.

Frances is survived by her sons: Gregory B. Hake and wife, Deborah of Mount Wolf, Garry D. Hake of York and Bradley A. Hake and wife, Teresa of Dillsburg; and daughter, Shauna M Fritsch and husband, Allen of Morrice, MI. In addition to her children, Frances is survived by six granddaughters, Donna, Felicia, Janelle, Amber, Brandi, Devon; two grandsons, Dylan and Jordan; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Brian S. Hake.

A private graveside service will be held at Salem Union Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
