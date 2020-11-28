Frances L. ZeiglerYork - Frances Zeigler (Myers), 92, passed away from Covid-19 on Friday, November 27, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Zeigler for more than 63 years.Born in Manchester on August 22, 1928, Frances was the daughter of the late Elmer and Emma (Malehorn) Myers. She graduated from Manchester High School. Frances was retired and was a secretary for Rutters Dairy, Reachard Electric and BartCo. She was a lifetime member of the York Archers.Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. are entrusted with arrangements.Frances is survived by a daughter (and best friend), Vicki L. (Zeigler) Elstrodt of York. She is also survived by her sisters, Marian L. and husband Ronald Reachard and Carol A. and husband Pete Miller, nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Dale L. and Nancy Myers, and by her niece, Kristie Ann Reachard.She will be forever missed by her family and her beloved grand-dog Jazmin.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Access-York, 633 S. George St. York, PA 17401