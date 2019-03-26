Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Wisotzkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Wisotzkey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances M. Wisotzkey Obituary
Frances M. Wisotzkey

MOUNT WOLF - Frances M. (Stonesifer) Wisotzkey, 84, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Hugh S. Wisotzkey who passed away on May 26, 1994.

Frances was born April 30, 1934 in York and was the daughter of the late Basil and Neda (Joseph) Stonesifer.

She was previously employed by Sylvania and Goodway Transport.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Teresa Shiller and Chip of Manchester, Robert "Bob" Wisotzkey and Mark Myers of Mount Wolf, and Todd Wisotzkey of Mount Wolf; her grandson, Jordan Wisotzkey; her great granddaughter, Lyla Wisotzkey; her sisters, Mary McGee of Manchester, and Juliet Spangler of North York, and her brother, John Stonesifer of York. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bryce Wisotzkey.

Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the 4250 Crums Mill Rd. Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17112 or to the , 3544 North Progress Ave, Suite 103Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To share memories of Frances please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now