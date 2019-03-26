|
|
Frances M. Wisotzkey
MOUNT WOLF - Frances M. (Stonesifer) Wisotzkey, 84, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Hugh S. Wisotzkey who passed away on May 26, 1994.
Frances was born April 30, 1934 in York and was the daughter of the late Basil and Neda (Joseph) Stonesifer.
She was previously employed by Sylvania and Goodway Transport.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Teresa Shiller and Chip of Manchester, Robert "Bob" Wisotzkey and Mark Myers of Mount Wolf, and Todd Wisotzkey of Mount Wolf; her grandson, Jordan Wisotzkey; her great granddaughter, Lyla Wisotzkey; her sisters, Mary McGee of Manchester, and Juliet Spangler of North York, and her brother, John Stonesifer of York. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bryce Wisotzkey.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the 4250 Crums Mill Rd. Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17112 or to the , 3544 North Progress Ave, Suite 103Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Frances please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019