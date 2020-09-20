Frances Melodie Ice



Frances Melodie Ice passed away on September 15th 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.



she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many and she will be greatly missed.



Fran is survived by her children, Angie Sparks and Rick Ice as well as two beloved granddaughters, Rachel and Jenna.



She also leaves behind her sister and best friend Alice Beer and brother Henry as well as many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be at Cross Roads UMC; in Cross Roads PA on Saturday, September 26th at 1 PM.









