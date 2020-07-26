Frances MowrerMt Wolf - Frances A. Mowrer, 92, entered into rest on Thursday morning July 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Mowrer.She was born January 4, 1928 in West York. The daughter of the late Jonas L. and Elvera (Senft) Grim.She was a member of the West York Church of the Brethren.Frances is survived by three children Robert E. Mowrer of Florida, John V. Mowrer of Mt. Wolf and Lisa J. Manganello of Dover; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; two siblings Lois McCormick of York, Grace E. Golden of Florida.The services and burial will be private in Marburg Memorial Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made to West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd. York, PA 17408.