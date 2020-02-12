|
Frances P. Rouscher
Dover - Frances "Fran" P. Rouscher, 80, entered into rest at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Rouscher who passed away on January 28, 2019. They were married almost 63 years.
Born July 12, 1939 in York, Fran was a daughter of the late John B. and Catherine P. (Oerman) Noel.
She had 25 years of service for Weis Markets in Dover where she worked in the produce department.
Fran was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791 Ladies Auxiliary.
She liked to bargain hunt and travel, especially to the beach and Florida. Fran was a season ticket holder for the York Revolution and also enjoyed visiting Hersheypark. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays and special occasion parties.
Fran is survived by five daughters, Candy Martin, Brenda Neiman and husband, David, Deb Moats, Tammy Beck and husband, William and Linda Gladfelter and husband, Scott, all of Dover; seven grandchildren, John Moats, Shaun and Chad Neiman, Tyler Beck, Cheyanne Ort, Savannah Martin and Ashley Peddicord; nine great grandchildren; and three sisters, Helen Brillhart and Betty Brillhart of Dover and Theresa Wise of Delaware. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Florence Landis, Amanda Hoff and Mildred Noel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fran's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Kevin Becker, pastor of Salem UCC in Jacobus.
Memorial contributions may be made to York's Helping Hands for the Homeless, 412 W. King St., York, PA 17401; or Military Share, c/o Shiloh American Legion Post 791, 1490 Poplars Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020