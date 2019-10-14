Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Wise


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Wise Obituary
Frances Wise

York - Frances M. Wise, 85, of York, died on October 11, 2019 at Manor Care- North. Born in York on March 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. Ort, Sr. and the late Margie A. (Gruver) Ort.

She was a machine operator for Morex Co. and York Garment Co.

Frances was a member of the West Manchester Auxiliary and the Shiloh American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son Gregory Loren Ort of Dover, a daughter Patricia Ann Piron of East Berlin and a grandson Chris Shane Ort.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now