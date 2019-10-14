|
Frances Wise
York - Frances M. Wise, 85, of York, died on October 11, 2019 at Manor Care- North. Born in York on March 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. Ort, Sr. and the late Margie A. (Gruver) Ort.
She was a machine operator for Morex Co. and York Garment Co.
Frances was a member of the West Manchester Auxiliary and the Shiloh American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son Gregory Loren Ort of Dover, a daughter Patricia Ann Piron of East Berlin and a grandson Chris Shane Ort.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019