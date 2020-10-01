Francis B. "Peep" Deller



Dallastown - Francis B. "Peep" Deller, 89, of Dallastown, PA passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born June 3,1931 in Dallastown, he was the son of the late Chauncey F. and Barbara R . (Knadig) Deller. He was a graduate of York Catholic High School. "Peep" loved working with his hands and started working on automobiles while still in high school. He was the founder and operator of the former - Deller's Garage (now Syke's Garage); Dallastown Auto Parts; and, along with friend Dean Smith, D & S Auto Salvage (later Quality Auto Salvage ). His mechanical abilities and knowledge led him to Florida in the early 70's where he lived until becoming a snowbird in his retirement years. Francis owned and flew a single engine plane in the mid-50's and his love of anything with a motor resulted in him repairing and operating cars, trucks, boats and planes for both work and pleasure. Francis was a "Master Mechanic" before the term was in anyone's vocabulary. He had a larger than life personality and would agree with anyone's opinion as long as it was the same as his! "Fran", as he was known by his friends in Florida, saw his working years there building and maintaining small race cars at a speed track, converting retired passenger planes and jetliners into cargo carriers and maintaining them, captaining a boat on trips to the Bahamas and eventually working on trucks and trailers for Carolina /ABF Motor Freight from where he retired in 1996. In retirement he kept busy by buying, fixing up and selling several properties in Okeechobee and Port Richey, Florida. He especially enjoyed his retirement summers back in Dallastown, particularly Saturday breakfast with cousin Clair and "the boys", Greg and Steve. He thrived on the bantering with the many friends and acquaintances at the restaurant. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Dallastown, Teamsters Union Local 769 in Miami, Florida and a life member of Rescue Fire Company #1 of Dallastown.



Surviving are his five children, JoAnn Hullman (Chris), Beth Harlacher ( Tim), Debra Long (Rick), Daniel Deller (Pam) and Connie Wertman ( Jeff) ; their mother and his first wife, Ruth (Miller) Burkett (Jim); seven grandchildren, Angie Neff (Matt), Lisa Hullman (Doug), Toni Watson (Perry), Lori Mincemoyer (Ryan), Daniel Deller II (Brittany Lyden), Alison Long-Nebiolo (Nicole), and Kristen Long (Joe Risalek); five great-grandchildren, Shawn and Emily Neff, Shyla Watson and Claire and Anna Mincemoyer; two step-sons, Frank and Alfred Mauro; a bother, Patrick Deller (Louise); many cousins, nephews and nieces; and many great friends in Pennsylvania, Florida and across the country. Francis was predeceased by five sisters, Sister Mary, Sister Rose, Louise Baker, Theresa Deller and Hilda Burk; six brothers, Anthony, Thomas (WWII in France), Jacob, Vincent, Father Edward and Austin Deller; his second wife, Mary (Broderick); his third wife, Patricia ( Piano); and step-son, Alan Piano.



As per Francis's wishes there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice&Community Care 685 Good Dr. P.O . Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604 or Rescue Fire Co #1 50 S. School Place Dallastown, PA 17313. The family wishes to thank Francis's wonderful caregivers Karen, Tiffany, Melissa and Wendy as well as the many caregivers and nurses from Hospice & Community Care.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store