Francis C. "Sim" Warner


1936 - 2020
Francis C. "Sim" Warner Obituary
Francis C. "Sim" Warner

Littlestown - Francis C. "Sim" Warner, 83, of Littlestown passed away peacefully on 4/8/2020. He was the husband of the late Laurna Bowers Warner, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage, until her passing on May 5th, 2010.

Born on October 27, 1936 in Adams County, Sim was the son of the late Raymond W. and Helen E. Warner. He graduated from Littlestown High School in 1955. He later moved to New York where he began working for TWA at New York International Airport. He was later transferred to Baltimore Washington International Airport and eventually to Harrisburg International Airport. His final transfer was back to BWI where he retired after 40 years of service.

In his younger years, Sim was active in sports, and enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and tennis. He also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and playing golf and cards. Sim was a life long member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Littlestown.

More recently, he began collecting angels and now has more than 2000 of them displayed in his home.

Surviving are two daughters; Teri Bentzel (and husband Bryan) and Sarah Warner (and wife Katie); two granddaughters; Kali Barsh (and husband Jesse) and Kobi Bentzel; and one great granddaughter; Kinsley Barsh. Sim was preceded in death by three sisters; Pearl Warner, Gloria "Sis" Barnes, and Shirley "Nook" Kuhn, and three brothers; William, Edward and Fred Warner.

Per Sim's request, a private graveside memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Sim's memory to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove

440 Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331. The family has entrusted Mr. Warner's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
