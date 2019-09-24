Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Paddletown St. Paul's United Methodist Church
355 Church Road
Etters, PA
Francis G. Rehbein


1950 - 2019
Francis G. Rehbein Obituary
Francis G. Rehbein

Newberrytown - Francis 'Fran' G. Rehbein, 69, passed away at home on Friday, September 20, 2019, after battling with cancer. He was surrounded by his family as he was called home to his Savior Jesus Christ. He was the husband of Kathleen 'Kathy' S. (Simons) Rehbein, to whom he was married for 50 years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Paddletown St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 355 Church Road, Etters, PA 17319. There will be visitation from 10:00 to 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jane Keller-Rosborough. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Born on February 3, 1950 in Cortland, New York, he was a son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Thelma I. (Bush) Rehbein. Throughout his career, Fran worked as a Diesel Mechanic and Driver for the following companies; Brockway Motor Co., Preston Trucking Co., and retired from Harley-Davidson. After retirement he also worked for D&D Distribution. He was a member of Paddletown St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he served in many leadership roles as well as an Honorary Trustee. He held memberships at York County Fish and Game Assoc. and RSC Motorsports. He was a race car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time helping his son build race cars for local dirt tracks and watching NASCAR. He loved to hunt and restore antique cars.

Fran is survived by a son, Brian G. Rehbein and companion, Debora DiPrizito; a daughter, Sheila R. Eisele and husband, Stephen; 4 grandchildren, Samantha R. and Sabrina R. Eisele, and Chase A. and Delanna G. Rehbein, all residing in the Newberrytown Area; 4 brothers, Michael J. Jr. of Louisville KY, Paul G. of Mattydale NY, Harry J. (Theresa) and Keith L. (Crystal) both of McLean NY; mother-in-law, Cella M. Simons of Dryden, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paddletown St. Paul's United Methodist Church, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
