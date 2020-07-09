Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

Share Francis's life story with friends and family





Francis "Bud" Bodani, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Manor Care South Health Services after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1943, to the late Francis J. Bodani, Jr., and the late Adelaide G. (Finnan) Bodani. Bud was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola University in Baltimore. He was employed by the State of Maryland for 34 years. He proudly served in the Army National Guard of Maryland for six years. After his retirement, Bud was a part-time greeter for Wal-Mart in Shrewsbury, PA for seven years. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in York, PA. He cherished his days playing baseball and softball in Baltimore and coaching youth baseball in Southern York County. Bud is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Cecelia Alfano Bodani, and his beloved son, Frank C. Bodani and his wife Michele of York. He is also survived by his twin sister, Elizabeth A. Godfrey, and sister, Mary T. Hausman, both of Baltimore. In addition to his immediate family, Bud is survived by many kind and faithful brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. The family extends their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Manor Care and Asana Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements will be private with John W. Keffer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401 or to Leveling the Playing Field, 1794 Union Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 (







Francis J. Bodani, IIIFrancis "Bud" Bodani, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Manor Care South Health Services after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1943, to the late Francis J. Bodani, Jr., and the late Adelaide G. (Finnan) Bodani. Bud was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola University in Baltimore. He was employed by the State of Maryland for 34 years. He proudly served in the Army National Guard of Maryland for six years. After his retirement, Bud was a part-time greeter for Wal-Mart in Shrewsbury, PA for seven years. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in York, PA. He cherished his days playing baseball and softball in Baltimore and coaching youth baseball in Southern York County. Bud is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Cecelia Alfano Bodani, and his beloved son, Frank C. Bodani and his wife Michele of York. He is also survived by his twin sister, Elizabeth A. Godfrey, and sister, Mary T. Hausman, both of Baltimore. In addition to his immediate family, Bud is survived by many kind and faithful brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. The family extends their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Manor Care and Asana Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements will be private with John W. Keffer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401 or to Leveling the Playing Field, 1794 Union Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 ( levelingtheplayingfield.org ).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store