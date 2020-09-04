As the last Commander of AMVETS Post 345 (Newark, OH), I always looked to Frank for his sage wisdom, insightful counsel, and unwavering support. He always set the bar in his expectations of what we could achieve and accomplish, both personally and as one of the local Veteran support organizations. Frank was encouraging of my work as Post Chaplain, and instrumental in the eventual decision to pursue training as a Lutheran pastor. He will certainly be missed but remembered as an example for all of us emulate until we meet again...



“His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’” (Matt. 25:23)



May our Lord of Mercy and Strength give comfort and peace to Frank’s family, friends, and all those he touched during his time on this side of eternity.

Terry J Worst

