Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr.
Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr., 88, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church for 2 hours prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Frank died at The Laurels of Heath on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1931, to the late Russell J. and Mary E. (Kristovenski) Luciotti.

Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Loughman) Luciotti; his children, Donna Bursk, Bobbi (Stanley) Dixon, and Teig (Yvette) Levingston; grandchildren, Kenneth and Michael Bursk, L. Aaron (Destiny) Varble, Philip Varble, Corey, Robert, Mathew, Mark, Mace, and Michael Levingston, and Patti Jean (Shannon) Wadas; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Justin Wadas; sister, Rose Marie Houser; sister-in-law, Dorothy Luciotti; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sons, Frank Luciotti Jr., Krk Levingston, and infant, Rusty Luciotti; his daughters, Kathleen Luciotti and Cheri (Donald) Adams; brother, Russell J. Luciotti Jr.; sister, Rosalie Wentling; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Houser.

In lieu of flowers and due to floral allergies, the family requests memorials in Frank's name be made to the VFW; or the Knights of Columbus St. Leonard Council 12641. Most importantly, Frank would want you to reach out to a veteran and offer these words, "Thank you for your service."

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Frank or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
As the last Commander of AMVETS Post 345 (Newark, OH), I always looked to Frank for his sage wisdom, insightful counsel, and unwavering support. He always set the bar in his expectations of what we could achieve and accomplish, both personally and as one of the local Veteran support organizations. Frank was encouraging of my work as Post Chaplain, and instrumental in the eventual decision to pursue training as a Lutheran pastor. He will certainly be missed but remembered as an example for all of us emulate until we meet again...

“His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’” (Matt. 25:23)

May our Lord of Mercy and Strength give comfort and peace to Frank’s family, friends, and all those he touched during his time on this side of eternity.
Terry J Worst
Friend
September 3, 2020
I am honored to say that I knew Frank as a mentor, leader and friend through our association with local veterans groups.
Frank was the first one to give of his time and energy for the good of others, always.
The conversations will surely be missed but the lasting memories will carry on until we meet again for the final roll call.
Dave Katai
Friend
September 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris Ash
Family
September 2, 2020
A good man.
Richard Orsborn
Acquaintance
