Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Francis Michael "Frank" Luciotti Sr., 88, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church for 2 hours prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Frank died at The Laurels of Heath on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1931, to the late Russell J. and Mary E. (Kristovenski) Luciotti.
Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Loughman) Luciotti; his children, Donna Bursk, Bobbi (Stanley) Dixon, and Teig (Yvette) Levingston; grandchildren, Kenneth and Michael Bursk, L. Aaron (Destiny) Varble, Philip Varble, Corey, Robert, Mathew, Mark, Mace, and Michael Levingston, and Patti Jean (Shannon) Wadas; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Justin Wadas; sister, Rose Marie Houser; sister-in-law, Dorothy Luciotti; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sons, Frank Luciotti Jr., Krk Levingston, and infant, Rusty Luciotti; his daughters, Kathleen Luciotti and Cheri (Donald) Adams; brother, Russell J. Luciotti Jr.; sister, Rosalie Wentling; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Houser.
In lieu of flowers and due to floral allergies, the family requests memorials in Frank's name be made to the VFW; or the Knights of Columbus St. Leonard Council 12641. Most importantly, Frank would want you to reach out to a veteran and offer these words, "Thank you for your service."
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Frank or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
