Francis V. WernerWhitehall - 87 years of age and resident of Whitehall, PA passed away peacefully May 24, 2020.Married for 68 years, he was the husband of Shirley L. (Spangler) Werner. Born and raised in York, PA, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Anna E. Werner.Fran had a long career in the finance and banking industry. He was supervisor for Seaboard Financial Services and VP with Cement National Bank, Northeastern National Bank and PNC Bank located in Northampton, PA. During retirement, he worked with his son as an optician at Walnutport Family Eye Care.He was a member of many community organizations, including Chamber of Commerce and Credit Bureau Associates of the Lehigh Valley, having served on the board of both.He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved being at their cabin "Bear Paw Lodge" in North Central PA. He had many stories of his hunting trips out West, Canada and Alaska.In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his five children, Jeanie (Richard, deceased) Shott, Sheila (William) Dayton, Susan (Donald) Sweeney, F. Joseph (Annette) Werner and Lisa (Alan) Jones; 15 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Werner, of York, PA.A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Coplay PA at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Francis' memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o Office of Philanthropy PO Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-9988The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.