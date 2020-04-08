Services
Frank C. Duke Jr.


1936 - 2020
Frank C. Duke Jr. Obituary
Frank C. Duke, Jr.

York - Frank C. Duke, Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Doris I. (Hicks) Duke to whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on January 26, 2020.

Born November 11, 1936 in Shrewsbury, a son of the late Minerva Marie (Duerr) and Frank C. Duke, Sr., he had retired from York Casket Co. after 48 years of service. Mr. Duke was a US Navy veteran of The Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Duke is survived by a daughter, Karen S. and husband Bryan Kirkessner of York; two grandchildren, Amanda Ogle and Cody Kirkessner; and three great grandchildren, Tyler, Madison and Camden. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Avery Ogle; a sister, Kathleen Baker; and a brother, Charles Duke.

Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
