Frank E. Weaver Iii
Frank E. Weaver III

York - Francis Eugene Weaver III, age 76, passed away peacefully with his family on August 9, 2020.

Born January 9, 1944 in Greensboro NC to Frank and Loretta (Smack) Weaver, he was raised and remained in York Pa. Frank is a graduate of York Catholic High School and West Virginia University, where he was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Frank served many boards throughout his life and retired from a long career with PACE Resources Inc.

Frank is survived by his sister, two children, and five grandchildren. Frank also leaves behind many friends and acquaintances which we invite to join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, August 23, 1-5 pm at Victors Italian Restaurant, 554 S Ogontz St, York, Pa. Please stop by and re-tell the stories and jokes Frank can no longer tell…






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
