Frank J. DeCello III



Spring Grove - Frank went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.



Frank was born on April 19, 1939 in Punxsutawney, PA. He was the son of the late Frank J. DeCello, Jr., and the late Louise (Wild) DeCello. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Barbara J. (Neail) DeCello, daughter Kristyn Stouch and husband Todd of Spring Grove, daughter Suzanne Mitzel and husband Randy of York New Salem, son Thomas Edward (Ted) DeCello and wife Tuesday of Spring Grove, a sister Margaret Brumgard and husband Tate of Yorktown, VA, and sister Christine Nelson and husband Dale of West Charlton, NY. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Ramsey Kenzit and wife Amanda, Garreth Kenzit, Taylor Mitzel, Jacob Mitzel, Noah Mitzel, Colton DeCello and Tia DeCello, and a great grandchild Benjamin Mitzel, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Frank graduated from Spring Grove High School, class of 1957. He worked for P.H. Glatfelter Paper Company in Spring Grove and retired in 2001 after 43 years of service. Frank served in the Navy from 1961 to 1965, working as a Fire Control Technician aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Randolph.



Frank had many hobbies and enjoyed fly fishing, tying his own flies, deer and turkey hunting,



golfing, crossword puzzles, reading, and bowling, and even attended the State Bowling tournament for many years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Washington Redskins.



He was a member of Christ's American Baptist Church from 2004 to present day. He was also a member of the P.H. Glatfelter Quarter Center Club, a life member of the Spring Grove VFW Post 5265, and a life member of the AmVets Post 22, Hanover PA, Friendship Hose Fire Department and served as the Secretary of the Relief Fund Association, Ambulance Corp, NASHPA Gun Club, and the Joseph Brothers Hunting Camp.



A memorial service, in celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday at 11:00AM at Christ's American Baptist Church, 730 Menges Mill Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362, with Pastor Todd Witmer officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:00-11:00AM at the church. The family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.



With deep appreciation, the family wishes to thank the VNA of Hanover (Sam) and Spring Grove Hospice (Deb) for their dedication, compassion, and loving care of Frank.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 921 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, or to Christ's American Baptist Church, 370 Menges Mills Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019