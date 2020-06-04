Frank J. Myers



York - Frank J. Myers, 91, entered into rest on June 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Marie (Woodson) Myers. Born on July 2, 1928, he was the son of the late Gertrude and Floyd Myers. He loved the our Lord and Savior very much. Frank enjoyed cars, sports, work, and most importantly spending time with his family. He served time in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Frank retired from Alloy Rods Corp and South Queen Street Medical Center.



Frank leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Frank C. Myers and wife Colleen, Sherman Spells, and Gary Spells; daughter-in-law, Dr. Terresa Diggs-Spells; grandson, Jonathan Egboishmbah; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his wife, Marie, he was preceded in death by a son, James Spells, Jr; daughter, Deborah Egboishmbah; sisters, Virginia Slater, and Mary Andrews.



A Celerbation of Life Service will be held privately. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store