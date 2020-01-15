Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Miller Obituary
Frank Miller

YORK - YORK- Frank R. "Raymond" Miller, 98, passed away at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Miller. He leaves his companion, Margaret Kugler of East Berlin.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 9-10 a.m. A masonic ceremony will be held at the start of the service by White Rose Masonic Lodge. The Reverend Dr. Michael Brossman will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, with full military honors provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Miller was born in Gettysburg on September 6, 1921, the son of the late J. Oliver and Lillie B. (Kauffman) Miller. He was the owner and operator of F&B Enterprises, Inc. in York until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 95.

Mr. Miller was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York. He served in the US Army in the Infantry in WWII. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal. He was a member of F&AM, York Lodge No. 266 and the York Chapter No. 199 where he was a past high priest. He was a past thrice illustrious master of York Council No. 21, and a past commander of York Gethsemane Commandery No. 21. He was a member of: First Capital High Twelve Club No. 668, First Capital No. 156 Red Cross of Constantine, Square Club of York, York Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine, York County Shrine Club, and Zembo Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. He was a life member of York Forest No. 30, Tall Cedars Lebanon. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 390, York, PA.

Mr. Miller leaves a daughter, Carolyn Panzera and her husband, Joseph of Cape Coral FL; three grandchildren, Tara Hutchison and her husband David, Nikole Bonenberger, and Gregor Schaale; and two great grandchildren, Cole Hutchison and Nathan Kochan. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon L. Bonenberger and a grandson, Anthony Panzera, and all of his siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Ave., York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -