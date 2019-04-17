Services
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Frank Nichols Jr. Obituary
Frank Nichols, Jr.

DALLASTOWN - Frank L. Nichols Jr., 53, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the husband of Jennifer A. (Krokos) Nichols. They celebrated their tenth anniversary on June 13, 2018.

A celebration of life service will be held 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. York County Veterans Honor Guard will provide a flag fold at the start of the service. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service.

Frank was born in Tampa FL on April 27, 1965, the son of Frank L. Nichols, Sr. (Anita) of Jacksonville, FL and Jennifer Miller (Bill) of Chattanooga, TN. He worked for Zephyr Aluminum.

Frank was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, and had a great sense of humor. He served in the US Coast Guard as a firefighter. He was a great friend to all animals and assisted his wife and daughter in fostering numerous kittens and cats.

Frank leaves a daughter, Caroline; three sons, Damian, Frank III (Lexi), and Jared Sidney; a grandson Damian II, brother Richard (Kris), step sister Frances Fryer (Thomas), half siblings Barbara Poteat and Mariah, Brittney, Ashley, Nathan, Tyler, Kristianna and Cody. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Miller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter Inc., 3678 Aldinger Rd., Seven Valleys, PA 17360, or a . Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
