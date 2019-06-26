|
|
Frank Potter
York - Frank Potter, 91, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Annamarie (Wirsich) Potter, who died on October 11, 2018. The couple had been married for 69 years.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Born on July 9, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William and Madeline (Dausch) Potter. Frank was and inventor and entrepreneur who started Datum Filing Systems in 1968 and sold the business to his sons in 1989.
Mr. Potter served our country in the United States Navy During WWII. Frank was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in York. He enjoyed photography, collecting stamps, marquetry and cloisonné work and obtained several patents over the years.
Mr. Potter is survived by four sons, Stephen Potter and his wife, Susan, Thomas Potter and his wife, Rita, Bill Potter and his wife, Cathy and Christopher Potter and his wife, Kathleen, all of York; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and sister, Lois Hughes of Cornelius, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019