Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Potter


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Potter Obituary
Frank Potter

York - Frank Potter, 91, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Annamarie (Wirsich) Potter, who died on October 11, 2018. The couple had been married for 69 years.

A viewing will be held from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Born on July 9, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William and Madeline (Dausch) Potter. Frank was and inventor and entrepreneur who started Datum Filing Systems in 1968 and sold the business to his sons in 1989.

Mr. Potter served our country in the United States Navy During WWII. Frank was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in York. He enjoyed photography, collecting stamps, marquetry and cloisonné work and obtained several patents over the years.

Mr. Potter is survived by four sons, Stephen Potter and his wife, Susan, Thomas Potter and his wife, Rita, Bill Potter and his wife, Cathy and Christopher Potter and his wife, Kathleen, all of York; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and sister, Lois Hughes of Cornelius, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now