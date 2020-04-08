Services
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
Frank Smith Jr.

York - York - Frank Smith, Jr, age 77, of York Township, died at 12:20 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020, at Manor Care North Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Carolyn (Hampton) Smith who entered into rest on March 29, 2005.

Born January 31, 1943 in Forrest City, Arkansas to the late Frank and Cleola Smith. Frank graduated from Lincoln High School in Forrest City. He retired from WellSpan Health after forty-five years of service. Frank enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and hunting, swimming, and listening to blues music.

Frank was a Past Master of Social Friendship Lodge #42 of York for forty years and served as Tyler; former member of Himyar Temple #17 AEONMS of Harrisburg, PA.

Mr. Smith is survived by a brother, Marvin Smith of Memphis TN; two daughters, Pelar Smith and Angela Hardy, both of York; a son Frank and his wife Dana of York; four grandchildren and three great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn; parents Frank and Cleola; sisters Dorothy, Jewell, Marie and Lizzie.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Boulding Mortuary, 471 Madison Avenue, York, PA 17404 is in charge of arrangements. The family will have a memorial celebration at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020
