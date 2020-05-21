|
Frank T. Browning
Springettsbury Twp. - Frank "Tom" Thomas Browning, 75, of York, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a short illness.
Tom was born on October 21, 1944, a life-time native of York, PA, was employed by A&P and retired in 2002 after 40 years as a meat cutter.
Tom met and was married for 57 wonderful years to the love of his life, Karen E. (Chronister, who survives him. Tom's greatest pride and life achievements are his 3 children: Wendy E. (Browning) Mingora (of York, PA) married to the late son-in-law Anthony J. Mingora, Diane M. (Browning) Leib (of York, PA) married to Brent J. Leib, Thomas E. Browning (of Stanhope, NJ) married to Jennifer A. (Manochio) Browning, his six grandchildren, Elena Mingora, Olivia Mingora, Claudia Mingora, Sophia Mingora, Gavin Leib and Rachel Leib. He is also survived by a sister Retta Giannone, of York; and a brother, William Knisley, of Spring Grove.
A lifelong member of The United Methodist Church, Tom was a faithful member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church, York PA. He found great joy in his involvement with the church Sunday school class, Vacation Bible School, bible studies and life group, and he additionally enjoyed sharing coffee, snacks and friendship following Sunday worship at Yorkshire Methodist Church with his family, friends and neighbors.
He was known as a great dancer, lover of 50's rock-n-roll music and demonstrated that love of music by cutting (or shredding) a rug with his wife Karen! He was a sports enthusiast anchored deeply in his loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles football team having experienced in his home packed with his family, the best super bowl win of all times... He appreciated the talent and spirit of his boxing hero, Mohammad Ali, was an unrivaled card player with his family and friends - but his greatest joy and his reason for living was spending time with his family. He adored his children and grandchildren, and loved reminiscing the amazing times he spent with family at Ocean City Maryland over his second greatest love, Karen's home cooked meals. He enjoyed playing chess and faithfully attended all of his grandchildren's many sporting and school events. Tom's love for rollercoasters was a nod to his love for the thrill of life. He was a consummate movie-buff with an incomparable collection of thriller movies.
Tom was loved by and touched the lives of many, and will be best remembered by the sparkle in his eye when he talked about his family and all that he loved, his smile, ability to tell a great story, his infectious laugh, his kindness and giving nature, and for his heart... Which he would say was and forever will be his family...
A gathering of family and friends in memoriam will be identified at a later time.
Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with his Interim Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Bradley A. Brown officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020