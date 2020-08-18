Frank Warnecke

Frank WarneckeYork - Frank W. Warnecke, 86, of York, died on August 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Barnes) Warnecke. Born in York on November 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Frank H. and Fairie (Dietz) Warnecke.Frank was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.He was a bindery foreman for the former Trimmer Printing.Frank was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; a life member of Lincoln Fire Co., the Philatelic Club, the York German American Club (Alpenrose) and their German Dance Group and he was also a life member of the York Historical Society.In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by a daughter Laura Warnecke of Philadelphia, a son Brian Warnecke of Atlanta, GA and four grandchildren Kaitlin, Brayden, Mason and Mady all of Atlanta.A graveside service will he held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Mount Zion Cemetery, 3101 Deininger Road, York. Please meet at the cemetery by 1:15 pm. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2121 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17408.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.