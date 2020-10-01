1/1
Franklin A. Williams
1931 - 2020
Franklin A. Williams

Hanover - Franklin A. Williams, 88, husband of Elinor I. Jansson Williams, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Tuesday, December 22, 1931 in Manhattan, New York, he was the son of the late James A. and Bertha A. Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Frederick Williams.

Franklin was a 1949 graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, NY and later received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Norwich University and his Master's degree in Hydraulic Engineering from South Dakota State University. He served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army with one tour of duty in the Korean War and two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army in 1975 after 23 years of service as a civil engineer. He was employed as a Borough of Hanover Engineer (1975-77), later worked for Whitman, Requardt & Associates Engineers and Planners in Baltimore and York (1980-96), and served as a Supervisor for West Manheim Township (1999-2012). Franklin was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ where he was active with the Consistory, bell and chancel choirs, Patmos Lodge #348 F & AM, was a member and Past President of the West Manheim Township Lions Club, and enjoyed collecting Lionel trains.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, are four daughters, Christine Irwin and her husband, Jeffrey, of Highland Ranch, CO, Jean Michelle Driscoll and her husband, Matthew, of McMinnville, OR, Wendy Livelsberger and her husband, Phil, of Hanover, and Karen Williams, of Cockeysville, MD; one son, Franklin A. Williams, Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Missouri; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ,124 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympatrhy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
