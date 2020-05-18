|
Franklin J. Nade
York - Franklin J. "Bo" Nade, 88, entered into rest at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Marcia L. (Mills) Nade. The couple observed 67 years of marriage on April 4, 2020.
Born July 5, 1931 in Strinestown, Bo was a son of the late Frank J. and Sadie (Fetrow) Nade.
He retired in 1993 following nearly thirty years of service for Manchester Township where he was a road supervisor. Bo previously worked for Emrich Construction.
He was a member of Dover Bethany U.M. Church and the BUMshot Hunting club in Potter County. Bo loved working on his farm and attending tractor shows, auctions and public sales. Most of all, he was a people person who enjoyed meeting new people and forming lasting friendships.
In addition to his wife, Bo is survived by his two sons, Franklin J. Nade III and wife, Tania of Manchester and Cory J. Nade of York; a daughter, Amy F. Nade of York; three grandchildren, Ryan J. Nade and his wife Debra, Katie E. Nade and Dylan J. Nade; four great grandchildren, Ryley Nade-Bishop, Colby Nade, Alexander Nade and Wendy Fassl; and three sisters, Helen L. Griffith, Shirley Mae "Midge" Repman and Shirley Ann Conley, all of York. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Arlene Spangler.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a time to celebrate Bo's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in Dover Bethany Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or perform an act of kindness in honor of Bo.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020