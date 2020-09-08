Franklin Ray King
Red Lion - Franklin Ray King, 75, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pinnacle in West Shore, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Hugh H. King, who passed away January 30, 2015 and the son of Clara (Joines) King, who passed away May 22, 2011.
He was born in Stewartstown, PA on February 25, 1945. His brother Larry H. King, preceded him in death, in 2001. Franklin R. King is survived by his wife of 48 years, Geraldine "Deanie" (Taylor) King and their only child, Josie Rae King, born on November 23, 1982. He is survived by his sister, Lena Kay Johnson and her husband, Gregg Nierderner. He is survived by 3 nephews, Andy King, Jeremy Johnson and Jesse Johnson.
Franklin Ray King was a proud, honorary paratrooper in the United States Army. He graduated from York College of PA with a B.S. degree in business in May of 1972.
Some of his most notable contributions have been making beautiful meals for his friends and loved ones, and appreciation for architecture and vintage cars. Ray's passions in life, aside from providing an incredible life for his wife and daughter, included gardening, landscaping, nature, American history and the psychology of comedy and humor.
He loved his nieces and nephews and making them laugh. In the 1980's, Franklin's business, that he owned with his father, Score King Bowling Lane Company, was a generous success. Corvettes, Cadillacs and Ford trucks were a common fixture in the drive way of the sprawling 10 acre mansion in Glen Rock, PA.
"The best, we gotta have the best. . ." He'd often say with arms outstretched. "Nothing but the top of the line for my little family." And it was, but not without cost. Stress of hard work, either in a suit and tie or the blue jeans covered in sawdust, took a toll on his "invincible" health.
Finally in 1998, Ray and Deanie downscaled to a townhouse in Red Lion where they lived in quiet enjoyment of life and being together. He was an incredible example of hard work, resourcefulness and finding beauty in everything. Every morning, when Deanie would come down the stairs, he'd say, "Honey, you sure look nice today."
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at McKendree United Methodist Cemetery, 3708 Delta Road, Airville, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Chester Joines, Franklin's uncle. Military honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A Facebook Live Stream of the service will be available to watch on the Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page, or at this link: https://www.facebook.com/olewilertributes/
. A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.