Franklin Richey Hershner
Stewartstown - Franklin Richey Hershner, 84, passed away at Rest Haven Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in York on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was the husband of Jane E. (Stump) Hershner to whom he was married on September 27, 1959 at Zion United Church of Christ in York.
Born in York he was a son of the late Gemmill and Florine (Richey) Hershner. He graduated from William Penn High School in 1953, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He also pursued art education after high school. Frank served in the United States Army with H Company 39th Infantry Regiment, from 1957 through 1959. He was an Advertising Art Director for P.A. & S. Smalls, Flickinger's, Scrivner, and Flemming, from which he retired in 1998. Frank enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and music, coached little league baseball, and was devoted to the Cleveland Browns.
He leaves his wife, Jane E. (Stump) Hershner, a son, Mark Hershner, husband of Andrea Hershner; a daughter, Christine Dunkinson, wife of Norman G. Dunkinson, IV; five grandchildren Karli Ginther, wife of Collin Ginther, Reid Hershner, Drew Hershner, Megan Hershner and Asher Dunkinson; one great-granddaughter Sydney Ginther. Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Richey Hershner.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 3PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. A visitation with his family will be held from 2PM until the time of his service at the funeral home. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020