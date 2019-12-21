Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin W. Glass Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin W. Glass Ii Obituary
Franklin W. Glass II

York - Franklin Wahlburn Glass, II, age 72, who most recently had been living in York, died at 4:58 PM Friday, December 20, 2019, at York Hospital.

Mr. Glass had no home, and no known family, but was lovingly cared for by his friends at the former Otterbein United Methodist Church, and more recently Asbury United Methodist Church, after the closure of Otterbein.

Born February 3, 1947, he was proud to discuss serving in the US Army during the Viet Nam War.

As a reminder that we are all put on this earth to help and care for each other, a memorial service to recognize the life of Mr. Glass will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Chuck Sprenkle, Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, your generous memorial contributions should be made to a local homeless shelter, or to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street, York PA 17403 to help other people in need.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now