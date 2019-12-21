|
|
Franklin W. Glass II
York - Franklin Wahlburn Glass, II, age 72, who most recently had been living in York, died at 4:58 PM Friday, December 20, 2019, at York Hospital.
Mr. Glass had no home, and no known family, but was lovingly cared for by his friends at the former Otterbein United Methodist Church, and more recently Asbury United Methodist Church, after the closure of Otterbein.
Born February 3, 1947, he was proud to discuss serving in the US Army during the Viet Nam War.
As a reminder that we are all put on this earth to help and care for each other, a memorial service to recognize the life of Mr. Glass will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Chuck Sprenkle, Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, your generous memorial contributions should be made to a local homeless shelter, or to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street, York PA 17403 to help other people in need.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019