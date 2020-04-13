|
Fred A. "Butch" Sexton
On Monday, March 26, 2020 Fred A. "Butch" Sexton made a peaceful transition into his eternal life. Born August 16, 1943, son of the late Fred and Mallie Sexton.
Fred attended York City Schools and the University of California Riverside, Riverside, CA. During his years at William Penn Senior High School he was active in the mens chorus and was a regular participant in talent shows.
Fred was previously employed by Francis Ford, Harrisburg, PA, Community Progress Council of York, and United Way of York.
One of Fred's greatest passions was his love of music. During his youth he was a regular on Ed Lincoln's Club 43 television dance show where he won several dance contests. He was lead vocalist for York's King Cobras band as well as a few other well known soul bands in the York/Harrisburg area at the time. In his later years he could usually be found at his one of his favorite spots...the OTB in North York.
Fred is survived by his loving sister, Patricia Sexton Long (Michael) along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding him in death are step-siblings, Elois Adams (Kalila Rashad) and John Wesley Sexton.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020