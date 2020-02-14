Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Red Lion Bible Church
105 Springvale Rd
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Red Lion Bible Church
105 Springvale Rd
Red Lion., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Bingaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Bingaman


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Bingaman Obituary
Fred Bingaman

YORK - Fred Newton Bingaman, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Spiritrust Lutheran Services on Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Carol J. (Roberts) Bingaman and the late Arlene (Machesic) Bingaman.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., in Red Lion. Viewings will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion and 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, with full military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Bingaman was born in Sunbury on December 7, 1924, the son of the late Warren M. and Amy M. (Bingaman) Bingaman. He retired as a school teacher for the Dallastown School District in 1985. He served in the US Navy in WWII, was discharged and served in the US Army during the Korean War and then retired from the Naval reserves in 1984.

Mr. Bingaman was a member of Red Lion Bible Church, Sunbury American Legion, Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, and the Navy League.

Mr. Bingaman leaves four daughters, Peggy Overmiller and her husband Robert of York, Connie Spera of Sacramento, CA, Heather Bingaman of York, and Joy Lynn Bingaman; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bingaman and a sister, Jean Neidig. He was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -