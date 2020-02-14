|
Fred Bingaman
YORK - Fred Newton Bingaman, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Spiritrust Lutheran Services on Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Carol J. (Roberts) Bingaman and the late Arlene (Machesic) Bingaman.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., in Red Lion. Viewings will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion and 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, with full military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Bingaman was born in Sunbury on December 7, 1924, the son of the late Warren M. and Amy M. (Bingaman) Bingaman. He retired as a school teacher for the Dallastown School District in 1985. He served in the US Navy in WWII, was discharged and served in the US Army during the Korean War and then retired from the Naval reserves in 1984.
Mr. Bingaman was a member of Red Lion Bible Church, Sunbury American Legion, Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, and the Navy League.
Mr. Bingaman leaves four daughters, Peggy Overmiller and her husband Robert of York, Connie Spera of Sacramento, CA, Heather Bingaman of York, and Joy Lynn Bingaman; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bingaman and a sister, Jean Neidig. He was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020