|
|
Fred Burns
York - Fred L. Burns, age 83, passed away at home on April 6, 2020. He was the loving companion of the late Margaret Tristram; they shared over 45 years together.
Fred was born in Hanover on October 23, 1936 and was the son of the late Stewart C. Burns and Julia A. Arentz. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy on board the submarine tender USS Bushnell, where he achieved the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class Petty Officer. He then worked for P.H. Glatfelter Co. in Spring Grove for over 15 years in pulp and paper quality control. He was the former owner of Fred's Wash on Wheels, Burns Vending Co., Pay Phone Communications of York, Manchester T-Shirt and Gift Shop and 3 other car washes and 10 laundromats in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He was also the owner of Broadway Arcade, Kleen-Rite Tanning Salon, Ken's Coin Shop and was a partner at The Tavern in Hanover. Fred was an entrepreneur and owned many other businesses throughout his life. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, golfing and taking cruises to the Caribbean, Central and South America and traveling to Europe. He also enjoyed couples country dancing.
Fred was very active in his community and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, where he was an usher for nearly 50 years and also served on the church council. He was a member of the Hanover Elks Lodge #763, The Viking Club in York, a longtime member of Spring Grove Lions Club for many years, Spring Grove Fire Co., Fraternal Order of Eagles in Littlestown, Spring Grove VFW, NRA, the Republican Club, Republican National Committee, the Mariner Society and Windy Hill Senior Center, where he served on the Board of Directors.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Loiselle; his grandson Kai Lanocha; his brother Stewart C. Burns Jr. and his partner and loving companion, Nadine Siar.
Due to the Covid 19 guidelines, funeral services are being held privately by the family at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove followed by interment at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Windy Hill Senior Center on the Campus, 1472 Roths Church Rd., Suite 103, Spring Grove PA 17362.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020