Fred D. Shank
Fred D. Shank, 66 of York, passed away on May 23, 2020 after a 2 year battle with existing health conditions. He was 1 of 4 children of the late Lloyd and B. Grace (Haar) Shank of York.
Fred was a self - employed contractor for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Shank and daughter in-law, Christina Shank, three grandchildren, Stevie Shank, Lillah Shank, Myles Miller and his long time girlfriend Cathy Watkins.
A celebration of life will be held for Fred in late June (date not yet determined) please contact his son Steve for details at Stephen.Shank1@gmail.com. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Fred D. Shank, 66 of York, passed away on May 23, 2020 after a 2 year battle with existing health conditions. He was 1 of 4 children of the late Lloyd and B. Grace (Haar) Shank of York.
Fred was a self - employed contractor for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Shank and daughter in-law, Christina Shank, three grandchildren, Stevie Shank, Lillah Shank, Myles Miller and his long time girlfriend Cathy Watkins.
A celebration of life will be held for Fred in late June (date not yet determined) please contact his son Steve for details at Stephen.Shank1@gmail.com. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.