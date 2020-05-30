Fred D. Shank



Fred D. Shank, 66 of York, passed away on May 23, 2020 after a 2 year battle with existing health conditions. He was 1 of 4 children of the late Lloyd and B. Grace (Haar) Shank of York.



Fred was a self - employed contractor for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.



He is survived by his son, Stephen Shank and daughter in-law, Christina Shank, three grandchildren, Stevie Shank, Lillah Shank, Myles Miller and his long time girlfriend Cathy Watkins.



A celebration of life will be held for Fred in late June (date not yet determined) please contact his son Steve for details at Stephen.Shank1@gmail.com. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.









