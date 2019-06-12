|
Fred Douglas Fidler
Wrightsville - Fred Douglas Fidler, age 66, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Gettysburg on January 7, 1953, he was the son of the late Dale and Janet (LeGore) Fidler. Fred was the loving husband of the late Linda D. (Tome) Fidler, she died November 2, 2008.
Fred was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. He was a machine operator, or as Fred would say "main button pusher", for ITT Engineered Valves in Centerville. Fred loved cars. He enjoyed fixing them and showing them. His most prized auto was his 1948 Ford with a Chevy engine. According to Fred, everything should have a Chevy Motor. He was a member of the Hanover Street Rod Association and the National Street Rod Association. Fred will be remembered for his story telling and joking around.
Fred is survived by his son Kevin Fidler, and his companion Molly Cook of Yorkana, his daughter Julie K. Grady, and her husband Michael of York, his sisters Rebecca Dawson of Winchester, VA, Rochelle Newman, and her husband Raymond of Orrtanna, and his grandchildren Cody, Makenzie, Collin, Colton, Cole, and Morgan. He is also survived by his father-in-law Roy Tome, husband of the late Doris (Grim) Tome of Yorkana, his brother-in law Dennis Tome, and his wife Cindy Ann of Yorkana, his nephew Zachariah, and his niece Kaitlyn.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00pm at the River Room of the John Wright Restaurant, 234 North Front Street, Wrightsville. There will be a prayer service for Fred led by Pastor Doug Miller at 1:00pm. In memory of Fred, please attend in your street rod or classic car if you own one.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019