Fred E. Miller, Sr.
West Manchester Twp - Fred E. Miller, Sr., age 87, of West Manchester Township, York, passed away at 7:08 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Normandie Ridge after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was the husband of Martha J. "Dolly" (Fogal) Miller, whom he married in 1994.
Born October 18, 1931 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Rufus and Josephine (Little) Miller. He served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea during the Korean War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Millersville State Teacher's College (now University) and his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Arizona State University. Mr. Miller retired from Red Lion Area Schools after teaching high school math for 25 years. He was a member of Red Lion Masonic Lodge #649, Red Lion Elks Lodge #1592 and American Legion Post #543. He will be fondly remembered as an honorable and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Miller is survived by daughters Brenda K. Snyder and her husband Scott, of North East, PA and Patricia "Trish" E. McEvoy of Dillon, South Carolina; his son, Philip H. Miller, and his wife Michelle, of Red Lion; a stepson, Eric J. Gangloff, and his wife Nicole, of Reno, Nevada; a stepdaughter, Andrea J. Klores, and her husband Lars, of Alexandria, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanine Baker of York. He was preceded in death by a son, Fred E. Miller, Jr., and a sister, Phyllis Miller.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. David Brinker, Chaplain of Normandie Ridge officiating. Visitation will be 9-9:50 AM with a Masonic Service beginning at 9:50 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, Alz.org/donate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019