Fred Ebersole
East Berlin - Fred I. Ebersole, 86, of East Berlin, passed away to be with his maker on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the York Hospital after a battle with COPD and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born December 13, 1932, on the family farm in East Berlin, the son of the late Herbert R. and Della M. (Masemer) Ebersole.
Fred was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Nell Ebersole, who passed away in 1996 after 41 years of marriage.
He was a lifelong farmer. Fred was a member of the Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, East Berlin. Fred was a former member and past president of the Bermudian Springs School Board and was a graduate of the former East Berlin High School, Class of 1953.
Fred is survived by his wife, Gail E. (Rider) Ebersole; his children, Jeffrey R. Ebersole and his wife Mary, Michael D. Ebersole and his wife Kathy, Beth Anne Ensor and her husband Mark, all of East Berlin; his step-children, Rory D. Shaffer and his wife Alison of Robling, NJ, Eric D. Shaffer and his wife Maureen of Hanover, Suzanne S. Hamidi and her husband Asim of Naperville, IL; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Miller, Matthew and Nathan Ensor, Adam and Joshua Ebersole, Courtney Kramer, and Marybeth Ensor; his step-grandchildren, Brooke Ensor, Casey Grim, Justin, Elizabeth and Hannah Shaffer, Adam, Zachariah, and Sophie Hamidi, Luke Crabill, Erin Wilt, Kyle and Shawn Lawrence; four great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild; his siblings, Sam Ebersole, Sara Hess, Jane Dietz, all of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald S. Ebersole; three siblings, Gerald Ebersole, Sylvia Knapp and Grace Nagorny.
Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 am in his church, Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, 2409 Lake Meade Rd., East Berlin, PA. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Burial will follow in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 205, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019