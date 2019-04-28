|
Fred Schell
YORK - Fred L. Schell, 92, of Manchester Township, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Margaretta "Peggy" (Erwine) Schell. The couple celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2018
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. His pastor, The Reverend Richard L. Bowers will be officiating at the service. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard at the start of the service.
Fred was born in Berwick, PA on November 24, 1926, the son of the late Raymond and Clara G. (Eddinger) Schell. He retired in 1992 from Harley Davidson, where he was a welder.
Fred was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Emigsville. He was a member of Berwick VFW and a former member of Pleasureville American Legion. He enjoyed travel, hunting and fishing and sports, especially football. He served in the US Navy in WWII.
Along with his wife, Fred leaves a son, Clee Ridall of York; a grandson, Curtis Ridall; two great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois Schell and Dorothy Faux, both of Berwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3225 North George Street, Emigsville, PA 17318. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019