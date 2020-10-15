1/1
Freda Lennon
Freda Lennon

East Berlin - Freda Lennon, nee Shearer, nee Hineson was born in Witworth, England. Fiercely independent, quietly tenacious, and more than a little adventurous, she moved to Paris as a young woman where she met an American soldier. They fell in love, married, and moved stateside where they had a boy and then a girl. Tragedy left the young mother a widow, but she stayed in her adopted country so that her children could make the most of its many opportunities and have choices in life. After some time, she remarried and the family moved to a small farm outside East Berlin, Pennsylvania. There, she had a grand garden. When her second husband passed away, she moved to town and into a house made with timbers joined in the eighteenth century and bricks laid in the nineteenth. She filled it with stories, both old and new, and could not imagine living in any other home. She peacefully passed away there. Her children deeply miss her, but are and always will be grateful for the sacrifices she made for them and for the ways she shared her gifts of independence, tenacity, and adventurousness with love. She will be interred in Whitworth.








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
