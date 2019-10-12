|
Freda Mae Boop
Dover - Freda Mae Boop, age 89, of Providence Place in Dover, formerly of Manchester, died at 10:39 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Providence Place. She was the wife of the late Robert I. Boop.
Born May 16, 1930 in Potts Grove, a daughter of the late John H. and Mary (Ocker) Zechman, she was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School, and was retired from Sylvania in York.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester. She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and organ, and also loved animals. She enjoyed cooking and sharing time with her family, and especially loved the Christmas season.
Mrs. Boop is survived by two sons, Stephen R. Boop, and his wife Patricia, of Bradenton, Florida, and John G. Boop, and his wife Kathie, of York; a daughter, Barbara A. Sweitzer, and her husband Maurice "Skip" Sweitzer, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Lori, Janelle, Warren, Austin, and Bethany; five great grandchildren, Kierra, Gage, Paige, Jayden, and Natalie.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew; a brother, Stoy Zechman; and three sisters, Frances "Peg" Shotzberger, Isabelle Brouse, and Pearl Ray.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 66 South Main Street, Manchester, with her Pastor, The Rev. Beth Schlegel, STS, officiating. Viewing will be 1:30-2:30 PM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street Main Street, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406; or to Christ Lutheran Church, 66 South Main Street, Manchester PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019