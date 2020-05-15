Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederic Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederic N. Canfield


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederic N. Canfield Obituary
Frederic N. Canfield

York - Frederic Neil Canfield died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marian A. (Wright) Canfield who died in December, 2015.

Born March 2, 1931 in York, a son of the late Charles Ingles and Mary Catherine (Pfeiffer) Canfield, he is survived by a sister, Patricia Nan Heinrich of Lake Park, MN. Mr. Canfield graduated from William Penn High School in 1949 and served three years in the US Marine Corps. He retired in January 1986 after 34 years as a designer for Johnson Controls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -