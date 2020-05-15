|
|
Frederic N. Canfield
York - Frederic Neil Canfield died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marian A. (Wright) Canfield who died in December, 2015.
Born March 2, 1931 in York, a son of the late Charles Ingles and Mary Catherine (Pfeiffer) Canfield, he is survived by a sister, Patricia Nan Heinrich of Lake Park, MN. Mr. Canfield graduated from William Penn High School in 1949 and served three years in the US Marine Corps. He retired in January 1986 after 34 years as a designer for Johnson Controls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020