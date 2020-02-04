Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
1111 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
1111 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick A. Ritchie


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Ritchie Obituary
Frederick A. Ritchie

York - Frederick A. Ritchie, 65, of York, died on February 2, 2020 at the Gilchrist Center in Towson, MD. He was the husband of Susan S. (Stradtner) Ritchie. Born in Rochester, NY on December 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Peter and Margaret (Westfall) Ritchie.

He was a software engineer for Weldon Solutions. Frederick enjoyed fly fishing, golfing and tennis.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Megan Ritchie of York and his siblings, Bonnie, Tricia, Peter and Brian Ritchie.

A funeral service will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Erdheim Chester Global Alliance, PO Box 775, DeRidder, LA 70634 or to erdheim-chester.org.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -