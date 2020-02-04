|
|
Frederick A. Ritchie
York - Frederick A. Ritchie, 65, of York, died on February 2, 2020 at the Gilchrist Center in Towson, MD. He was the husband of Susan S. (Stradtner) Ritchie. Born in Rochester, NY on December 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Peter and Margaret (Westfall) Ritchie.
He was a software engineer for Weldon Solutions. Frederick enjoyed fly fishing, golfing and tennis.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Megan Ritchie of York and his siblings, Bonnie, Tricia, Peter and Brian Ritchie.
A funeral service will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Erdheim Chester Global Alliance, PO Box 775, DeRidder, LA 70634 or to erdheim-chester.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020