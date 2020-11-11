Frederick Allan Altdoerffer
Sunbury, OH - Frederick Allan Altdoerffer, 78, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away November 6th, 2020.
He was born to the late Dr. Allan and Jane Altdoerffer in Youngstown, Ohio on July 17th, 1942. Fred loved his family, friend, and a well-poured Manhattan cocktail. Over the years, Fred collected fond memories with the "bridge-club gang", neighbors, co-workers and family. Some of Fred's favorite things included American history, especially the Civil War era, gardening, bird-watching, his grandchildren and his beloved wife.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as an ET-2, second class petty officer, he served as an Electronic Technician at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station from 1960-1963.
Fred graduated from The Rayen School and Youngstown State University with a Bachelors degree in Geography.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Rebecca; his son, Lincoln and his wife Stephanie; his daughter, Gretchen and her husband Dustin Coss; grandchildren, Cora, Chloe, Wes, Shannon, and Brooke; his sister Nancy and her husband Bill Monroe.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Robin Altdoerffer.
A future celebration of life will be held this summer. Fred is dearly missed and remembered.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.