Frederick Allan Altdoerffer
Frederick Allan Altdoerffer

Sunbury, OH - Frederick Allan Altdoerffer, 78, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away November 6th, 2020.

He was born to the late Dr. Allan and Jane Altdoerffer in Youngstown, Ohio on July 17th, 1942. Fred loved his family, friend, and a well-poured Manhattan cocktail. Over the years, Fred collected fond memories with the "bridge-club gang", neighbors, co-workers and family. Some of Fred's favorite things included American history, especially the Civil War era, gardening, bird-watching, his grandchildren and his beloved wife.

Honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as an ET-2, second class petty officer, he served as an Electronic Technician at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station from 1960-1963.

Fred graduated from The Rayen School and Youngstown State University with a Bachelors degree in Geography.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Rebecca; his son, Lincoln and his wife Stephanie; his daughter, Gretchen and her husband Dustin Coss; grandchildren, Cora, Chloe, Wes, Shannon, and Brooke; his sister Nancy and her husband Bill Monroe.

Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Robin Altdoerffer.

A future celebration of life will be held this summer. Fred is dearly missed and remembered.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
